Diwali 2025 Nano Banana prompts: Create pooja photos, Bollywood style images and more

ADVERTISEMENT
With Diwali 2025 approaching, Google Gemini users can now generate personalised, AI-powered couple photos with festive themes. By uploading your own images and using specific prompts, couples can create vibrant, memorable shots that capture the spirit of the festival.
This festive season, use Google Gemini AI for festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Some of the creative prompts include:
Bollywood Style:
A vintage Bollywood poster-inspired scene of a couple celebrating Diwali, with the woman in a saree and traditional jewellery, the man in a colourful kurta-pajama, dramatic cinematic poses, bold colours, intricate details, and warm lighting. Facial details are preserved for a lifelike result.
One With Fur Babies:
A joyful scene featuring a couple dressed in festive attire playing with puppies or kittens amid glowing diyas, sparkling lights, and vibrant decorations. The prompt ensures facial details remain accurate.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts for Dhanteras: Create your gold-style portraits this festive season
Bursting Crackers:
Couples holding glowing sparklers, with sparks radiating around them, set against a soft bokeh background of colourful lights. Cinematic close-ups, warm tones, and a festive glow enhance the Diwali mood.
Animated Diwali Pooja Celebration:
A retro video game-style scene showing a couple performing Diwali pooja at home, surrounded by marigold garlands and scattered flowers. The pixel-art inspired prompt maintains facial accuracy while capturing a cozy, celebratory atmosphere.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts; make your floral-themed photos viral on festive occasions
Old Movie Poster:
A hand-painted, 1950s-style Bollywood movie poster of a couple celebrating Diwali, featuring the woman in a flowing saree, the man in a classic kurta, dramatic expressions, and cinematic lighting. The background is filled with diyas, fireworks, and traditional decorations, with bold, eye-catching text reminiscent of vintage film titles. Facial features are accurately rendered to match uploaded images.