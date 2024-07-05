Bajaj Auto along with Nitin Gadkari launch world's first CNG motorcycle

Bajaj Auto has announced the launch of Freedom, the world’s first CNG motorcycle. This innovation in the two-wheeler industry will provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol motorcycles.

The Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle offers ~50 percent cost savings by significantly reducing fuel expenses, as compared to similar petrol motorcycles. The CNG tank provides a range of 200+ km on just 2 kg of CNG fuel. Additionally, it has a 2-liter petrol tank which performs as a range extender, offering over 130 km of range in case the CNG tank empties, ensuring an uninterrupted journey.

CNG combustion produces approximately 26.7 percent less CO2 emissions than petrol, contributing to mitigating climate change. Additionally, CNG vehicles emit 85 percent lower NMHC’s (non-methane hydrocarbons) and 43 percent less NOx (nitrogen oxide).

The challenge posed in creating a CNG motorcycle is the packaging, given the compact nature of motorcycles compared to cars. The Bajaj Freedom CNG Motorcycle has an integrated CNG tank and kit housed securely in a trellis frame, with proven safety through rigorous testing. A horizontally inclined engine and a Link-Mono shock system optimize space and provide a stable ride. The design features a saddle height of 825mm and a narrow mid-section for easy ground contact. Despite the CNG tank, smart weight-saving measures maintain a similar center of gravity to petrol motorcycles, ensuring neutral handling and rider confidence. The mono-linked type suspension offers better wheel travel and comfort, making the motorcycle suitable for various riding conditions.