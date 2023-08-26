IDFC First Bank bags the title sponsorship of BCCI

Private banking company IDFC First bank has won the title sponsorship for all of BCCI’s international and domestic home matches for a period of three years.

The bank will head as the title sponsor for both men and women cricket teams. This will be followed by being the sponsor for domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Ranji Trophy, followed by junior cricket matches held in India.

This will commence with IDFC First Bank being the title sponsor for the 3-match ODI series against Australia starting from September.

Roger Binny, president, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket's spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, “A new chapter begins in India cricket as IDFC First takes the centre stage as the title sponsor for BCCI's home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game.”

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, said, “The BCCI welcomes IDFC First on board and we are extremely excited to announce our title sponsorship of BCCI's international and domestic home matches. Cricket is not just a sport; it is a phenomenon that unites millions across the nation. This partnership allows us to contribute to the growth of both cricket and the banking inBCCI, IDFC First Bankdustry.”

Ashish Shelar, BCCI treasurer, said, “We are thrilled to welcome IDFC First as the exclusive title sponsor for our prestigious events. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the BCCI, and together, we will elevate the experience for cricket fans worldwide. We look forward to creating memorable moments for fans together.”

Devajit Saikia, BCCI joint secretary, said, “The title sponsorship adds a new dimension to our events, enabling us to reach new heights in terms of engagement and impact. We're delighted to have them on board as we continue to showcase the best of cricket to the world. Cricket is a sport that unites people across borders, and our partnership with IDFC First embodies this spirit.”