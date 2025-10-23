ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk took aim at rival artificial intelligence companies on his social media platform X, mocking their products’ names while questioning their ethical frameworks. In a post on Wednesday, Musk wrote: “As expected, any given AI company will be the opposite of its name: OpenAI is closed, Stability is unstable, MidJourney isn’t mid, Anthropic is misanthropic.”
Musk singled out Anthropic, the San Francisco–based AI startup founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, labeling its Claude language models “pure evil.”
The remarks came in response to a post by an X user who alleged that many large language models exhibit bias against white people. The user cited a February 2025 study from the Center for AI Safety, claiming that GPT-4o rated Nigerians roughly 20 times higher than Americans. “Almost all models view men as much less valuable than women,” the user wrote, noting variation in how nonbinary and female identities are valued. The post praised Musk’s Grok 4 Fast model for being more “egalitarian over race, sex, and immigration status.”
Musk has consistently promoted Grok, the AI developed by his company xAI, as a superior and more authentic alternative to competitors. His critiques of other AI firms frequently intersect with broader controversies over ethics and bias in artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing scrutiny of how generative models assign value across different demographics.
For context, Stability AI, a U.K.-based firm, is known for its text-to-image platform Stable Diffusion, which produces images, video, 3D models, and audio for marketing, gaming, and design. MidJourney specializes in transforming text prompts into high-quality artistic visuals, widely used by designers and creators seeking concept art or unique graphics.
