Spotify Android app faced Wi-Fi crash issues on Samsung and Google devices

Spotify confirmed that its Android app had been facing widespread issues, with users reporting frequent freezes and crashes — but only when connected to Wi-Fi. According to reports, the glitch appeared to affect devices from brands such as Samsung and Google, leaving many listeners unable to stream music normally over home or office networks.
Posts on Spotify’s official community forum suggested that the problem had begun surfacing about two weeks earlier. Users complained that the app became unresponsive or crashed entirely when they tried to play songs, browse playlists, or open podcasts. Notably, the malfunction did not occur when users switched to mobile data, indicating that the issue was specific to Wi-Fi connectivity.
In response to the growing number of complaints, Spotify acknowledged the issue in a statement on its forum. “We’ve received reports from Android users, mainly Samsung and Google Pixel, experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain Wi-Fi networks. The issue doesn’t occur while using mobile data,” the company said. Spotify added that its technical teams were “looking into the matter” and would share updates once a fix was ready.
While Spotify did not identify a cause, some users speculated that the crashes might have been linked to Chromecast-enabled devices or certain Wi-Fi configurations. Because Chromecast relies on the same network to communicate with other devices, conflicts in how Spotify interacted over Wi-Fi could have been triggering the instability. The theory, however, remained unconfirmed, and Spotify did not comment on the speculation.
The bug did not appear to affect all Android users, but it was significant enough to disrupt listening for a sizable share of Spotify subscribers worldwide. The company urged affected users to follow its support thread for updates.