IKEA ropes in McCann for handling its global branding

As per the new mandate, McCann is assigned to work on campaigns that focus on reinforcing IKEA’s mission of “creating a better everyday life” for all consumers.

By  Storyboard18Sep 15, 2023 10:23 AM
In February 2023, IKEA, has called for a creative pitch India. Storyboard18 was first to report about it. In April, the company hired Leo Burnett India as its creative partner for Indian market. (Representative Image: Jueun Song via Unsplash)

Swedish home goods chain, IKEA, is streamlining its global advertising and branding. The company has roped in McCann to handle this exercise. The account will be led by the agency's Madrid office. This is a big win for McCann. The agency, recently, lost its Verizon account, which it had held since 2015, to Ogilvy. McCann has been working with IKEA in several markets in US and Europe since many years.

As per the new mandate, McCann is assigned to work on campaigns that focus on reinforcing IKEA’s mission of “creating a better everyday life” for all consumers, according to the press release. The work will begin this month and hit markets by spring.

The move does not impact regional relationships. In February 2023, IKEA, had called for a creative pitch India. Storyboard18 was first to report about it. In April, the company hired Leo Burnett as its creative partner for the Indian market. IKEA’s marketing team was well-invested in the three-month creative pitch in India.


First Published on Sep 15, 2023 10:23 AM

