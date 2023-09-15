IKEA ropes in McCann for handling its global branding

Swedish home goods chain, IKEA, is streamlining its global advertising and branding. The company has roped in McCann to handle this exercise. The account will be led by the agency's Madrid office. This is a big win for McCann. The agency, recently, lost its Verizon account, which it had held since 2015, to Ogilvy. McCann has been working with IKEA in several markets in US and Europe since many years.

As per the new mandate, McCann is assigned to work on campaigns that focus on reinforcing IKEA’s mission of “creating a better everyday life” for all consumers, according to the press release. The work will begin this month and hit markets by spring.