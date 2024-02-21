Legendary radio presenter Ameen Sayani passes away

Ameen Sayani, the legendary radio presenter renowned for his iconic show “Binaca Geet Mala,” passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack at the age of 91, as per a report by Indian Express. Ameen Sayani's son recounted that his father experienced a heart attack on Tuesday night, following which he was rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Ameen Sayani started his career with Radio Ceylon in 1952.

He became a household name for generations which enchanted the audiences. His captivating style of presentation quickly gained popularity, particularly when All India Radio ceased broadcasting Bollywood numbers. His program became a platform for the promotion of simple Hindustani, resonating deeply with people nationwide. He garnered immense popularity through his iconic radio program ‘Geetmala,’ which played a pivotal role in popularizing radio listening throughout India.

“Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon,” echoed the voice emanating from the large wooden-box radio sets in households across the country.

Sayani’s illustrious career spanned over six decades, during which he produced and presented an array of over 54,000 radio programs. Additionally, he lent his voice to more than 19,000 advertisements and jingles, showcasing his versatility and enduring influence in the field of broadcasting.