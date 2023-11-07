MakeMyTrip brings back ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in new campaign

The campaign brings back its ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, revealing the depth of room-specific information available on MakeMyTrip. These films also highlight offers for first-time users, aligning with the timing for those planning their year-end travels.

MakeMyTrip's Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Office – Corporate, Raj Rishi Singh, encapsulated the essence of this initiative, saying, "An informed traveller is a fulfilled traveller. Our latest ad campaign embodies our commitment to provide transparency and trust right from the start. Understanding that travel is more than just a journey, but a release from life's pressures, we ensure that every booking with MakeMyTrip paves the way for an unforgettable experience that's both enriching and economical, allowing our customers to make the most out of their travel and the right kind of memories."