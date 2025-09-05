            

Nike flips 'Just Do It' into a question - Fans applaud bold new campaign

Featuring global stars like Caitlin Clark, Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Rayssa Leal, and Qinwen Zheng, the ad explores the doubts and pressures young athletes face before taking their first step toward greatness.

By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2025 9:52 AM
Nike flips 'Just Do It' into a question - Fans applaud bold new campaign
Narrated by artist Tyler, the Creator, the film captures athletes not in moments of victory, but in the split-second decision to try.

For nearly four decades, Nike has urged the world to "Just Do It." Now, the brand is rewriting its legacy by asking a simple but powerful question: "Why Do It?"

The campaign, created by Wieden+Kennedy, launched September 4 to coincide with the start of multiple sports seasons. Featuring global stars like Caitlin Clark, Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Rayssa Leal, and Qinwen Zheng, the ad explores the doubts and pressures young athletes face before taking their first step toward greatness.

Narrated by artist Tyler, the Creator, the film captures athletes not in moments of victory, but in the split-second decision to try.

Nike’s CMO Nicole Graham explained the campaign’s purpose to ADWEEK: “It’s an absolute pressure cooker of comparison, trying to be perfect, fear of failing, and fear of even trying in many cases. The whole idea of ‘Why Do It?’ is about taking that first step and actually doing it.”

While the campaign has sparked industry buzz, it’s the audience reactions that highlight its cultural impact.


Tags
First Published on Sep 5, 2025 9:51 AM

More from Storyboard18