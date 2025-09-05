Nike flips 'Just Do It' into a question - Fans applaud bold new campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
For nearly four decades, Nike has urged the world to "Just Do It." Now, the brand is rewriting its legacy by asking a simple but powerful question: "Why Do It?"
The campaign, created by Wieden+Kennedy, launched September 4 to coincide with the start of multiple sports seasons. Featuring global stars like Caitlin Clark, Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Rayssa Leal, and Qinwen Zheng, the ad explores the doubts and pressures young athletes face before taking their first step toward greatness.
Why risk it? Because you can. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/cnCidIQjdB— Nike (@Nike) September 4, 2025
Narrated by artist Tyler, the Creator, the film captures athletes not in moments of victory, but in the split-second decision to try.
Nike’s CMO Nicole Graham explained the campaign’s purpose to ADWEEK: “It’s an absolute pressure cooker of comparison, trying to be perfect, fear of failing, and fear of even trying in many cases. The whole idea of ‘Why Do It?’ is about taking that first step and actually doing it.”
While the campaign has sparked industry buzz, it’s the audience reactions that highlight its cultural impact.
I’m a proud fan. A runner. 20K every day.
Sports ain’t about luck.
It’s about choice. About grind.
We gotta keep pushing.
We gotta keep grinding.
That’s the only way we rise ✨
the voiceover is pretty interesting pic.twitter.com/LpBBoEL8q6— spent $137 on a pee pants shirt award (@dumbtothemax) September 5, 2025
Did I see cricket in this video !! Wow - Nike is waking up !!— pistachio (@pastapistadosa) September 4, 2025
