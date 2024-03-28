comScore            

      Movado partners with Rajasthan Royals, becomes official time partner for Tata IPL 2024

      Through this collaboration, Movado becomes the Official Time Partner of the Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 season.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 28, 2024 11:56 AM
      Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Movado as our Official Time Partner for the season."

      Movado, the Swiss watchmaker has announced a new partnership with the Rajasthan Royals.

      "We are incredibly proud to partner with the Rajasthan Royals, a team that embodies the energy and passion of Movado," says Xavier Gauderlot, President International at Movado Group Inc. "This collaboration allows us to connect with millions of cricket fans across India and overseas to showcase our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

      Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Movado as our Official Time Partner for the season. Movado’s dedication to precision and style is renowned, and we are looking forward to showcasing their modern and innovative designs in front of our global fan base.”


      First Published on Mar 28, 2024 11:56 AM

