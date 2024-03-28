Movado partners with Rajasthan Royals, becomes official time partner for Tata IPL 2024

Movado, the Swiss watchmaker has announced a new partnership with the Rajasthan Royals.

Through this collaboration, Movado becomes the Official Time Partner of the Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 season.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Rajasthan Royals, a team that embodies the energy and passion of Movado," says Xavier Gauderlot, President International at Movado Group Inc. "This collaboration allows us to connect with millions of cricket fans across India and overseas to showcase our commitment to excellence and innovation.”