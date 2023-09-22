Onsitego partners with Hardik Pandya to increase awareness about device protection plans

Onsitego announced its partnership with Hardik Pandya to expand the device protection category in India.

The company has covered more than 1.5 crore devices through its extended warranty and damage protection plans. As per Onsitego, penetration of device protection plans is in low single digits in India v/s above 25 percent in developed markets. This under-penetration shows a clear lack of consumer awareness and presents a huge opportunity for the category to grow.

By joining hands with Pandya, Onsitego aims to improve consumer awareness about the benefits of device protection plans.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Kunal Mahipal, founder & chief executive officer of Onsitego, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik Pandya to the Onsitego family. Just as Hardik exemplifies leadership & excellence in cricket, Onsitego embodies leadership & excellence in the device care category. With Hardik on board, we look forward to expanding the device care category and continuing to offer the best in class service experience to consumers across the country."