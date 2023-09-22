comScore

Onsitego partners with Hardik Pandya to increase awareness about device protection plans

As per Onsitego, penetration of device protection plans is in low single digits in India v/s above 25 percent in developed markets. This under-penetration shows a clear lack of consumer awareness and presents a huge opportunity for the category to grow.

By  Storyboard18Sep 22, 2023 1:22 PM
By joining hands with Pandya, Onsitego aims to improve consumer awareness about the benefits of device protection plans. (Image sourced via @BCCI on X)

Onsitego announced its partnership with Hardik Pandya to expand the device protection category in India.

The company has covered more than 1.5 crore devices through its extended warranty and damage protection plans. As per Onsitego, penetration of device protection plans is in low single digits in India v/s above 25 percent in developed markets. This under-penetration shows a clear lack of consumer awareness and presents a huge opportunity for the category to grow.

By joining hands with Pandya, Onsitego aims to improve consumer awareness about the benefits of device protection plans.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Kunal Mahipal, founder & chief executive officer of Onsitego, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik Pandya to the Onsitego family. Just as Hardik exemplifies leadership & excellence in cricket, Onsitego embodies leadership & excellence in the device care category. With Hardik on board, we look forward to expanding the device care category and continuing to offer the best in class service experience to consumers across the country."

Hardik Pandya, vice captain of India’s white ball Cricket Team, said, "As a consumer, I understand the pain whenever a device does not work properly & we all need a reliable partner like Onsitego to take care of them.I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey & contributing towards Onsitego's mission of delivering WOW experience to all customers.”


First Published on Sep 22, 2023 1:22 PM

