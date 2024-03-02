Storyboard18 Visionaries: Top marketers felicitated - Part 2

In the sprawling ballroom at Taj West End in the heart of Bengaluru, chief marketing officers from across diverse brands and industries gathered to celebrate the leading minds in the industry and each other. There were brands that sold vehicles, brands that sold single malts, brands that sold biscuits, brands that sold malabar paratha and of course there were the tech geniuses too. They were all there to celebrate a new kind of marketing - one driven by purpose. Storyboard18's Bangalore Chapter of Visionaries had brought together the city's brightest marketing minds, echoing the success of its Delhi debut in 2023.

Hina Nagarajan, the CEO of Diageo India to join us on the stage and felicitated some of the visionaries.

Amit Doshi, CMO at Britannia Industries Limited to celebrate his inspiring journey in the foods space with an iconic brand and company.

Shubranshu Singh, VP and CMO of commercial vehicles business unit at Tata Motors. Known as a true luminary in the realm of automotive marketing for his strategic brilliance, his leadership and groundbreaking campaigns like 'Desh Ke Trucks’ redefined storytelling and drove Tata Motors commercial vehicle business forward, positioning the brand as a trusted partner for commercial mobility solutions with a focus on innovation & sustainability.

Sumit Virmani, Global CMO at Infosys. Renowned for his visionary leadership, he revolutionized Infosys’ marketing landscape through innovative campaigns and digital transformation initiatives, effectively showcasing the company’s technological prowess and thought leadership in the global IT services industry.

Sai Narayan, CMO at Policybazaar. Narayan has helped to completely transform marketing in the insurance sector. His innovative digital campaigns and initiatives resonated with the diverse consumer needs, making him the driving force behind Policybazaar's market dominance.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President of Marketing at TVS, and celebrate his groundbreaking contributions to the marketing industry. Haldar’s impactful marketing initiatives are known to highly resonate with the consumers, which has driven brand loyalty and market share growth for TVS Motors. Through innovative product launches and customer- centric campaigns, he has managed to enhance TVS Motors brand visibility and make it a market leader.

Minakshi Handa, VP Marketing - Fragrances, Skincare, Consumer Insights D2C at ITC Ltd (Personal Care). Ms. Handa’s brilliant customer-centric marketing efforts propelled ITC's personal care brands to the forefront of the industry, driving consumer engagement and increasing online sales for fragrances and skincare products by around 35%. Her strategic D2C campaigns drove sustained growth in market share and positioned ITC's personal care division as a frontrunner in the industry.

Ravi Desai's customer-centric initiatives of delivering seamless shopping experiences and innovative promotional campaigns that resonate with India’s diverse consumer segments have strengthened Amazon's dominance in the Indian e-commerce landscape.