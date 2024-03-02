Storyboard18 Visionaries: Top marketers felicitated - Part 3

In the sprawling ballroom at Taj West End in the heart of Bengaluru, chief marketing officers from across diverse brands and industries gathered to celebrate the leading minds in the industry and each other. There were brands that sold vehicles, brands that sold single malts, brands that sold biscuits, brands that sold malabar paratha and of course there were the tech geniuses too. They were all there to celebrate a new kind of marketing - one driven by purpose. Storyboard18's Bangalore Chapter of Visionaries had brought together the city's brightest marketing minds, echoing the success of its Delhi debut in 2023.

Saurabh Khattar, Country Manager at IAS to come on stage and Rohini Srivathsa, the Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft India & South Asia, a visionary leader at the forefront of AI innovation felicitated some of the visioanries.

Chandrika Jain, Director - Brand strategy & content at Lenovo to please come on stage for the felicitation. Ms. Chandrika shaped Lenovo's brand narrative and content strategy, resulting in a 25% increase in brand recognition within the target demographic, 40% increase in social media engagement, and around 30% rise in online sales.

Groww’s co-founder, Harsh Jain receives the Storyboard18 Visionaries recognition for disrupting the fintech space through innovative growth and marketing strategies.

Ramesh Srinivasan, Director & Head - Brand Marketing at Phonepe is the driving force behind the rapid expansion of Phonepe - the first payment app in India to introduce the revolutionary concept of UPI transactions. Srinivasan's strategic partnerships with leading brands saw a 45% boost in co-branded campaigns, further enhancing Phonepe's brand visibility and market penetration.

Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Marketing at Tata Cliq Luxury is known for her immense contributions & innovative marketing strategies that helped redefine luxury e-commerce experiences. Her leadership marked as a driving force for Tata Cliq Luxury's market differentiation and brand prestige through creative campaigns and curated customer journeys. Mohua's strategic partnerships with top luxury brands have not only expanded Tata Cliq Luxury's product offerings but have also solidified its position as a go-to destination for premium online shopping experiences.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, OLA Electric has a proven track record of driving brand visibility and customer engagement, Khandelwal has played a pivotal role in Ola's rapid growth and market expansion. He is known for his ability to leverage data-driven insights & consumer trends, positioning Ola as a trailblazer in the mobility industry and revolutionizing urban mobility with forward-thinking initiatives.

Uzma Irfan, Marketing Director of Prestige Group, is a visionary leader celebrated for her instrumental role in shaping the brand's identity and market presence. With her strategic acumen and innovative approach, Uzma has spearheaded groundbreaking marketing initiatives, cementing Prestige Group's position as a pioneer in the real estate industry.

Nipun Sharma, Senior Director and Chief Marketing Officer India at Salesforce is a visionary leader known for his transformative marketing strategies. With a keen understanding of the Indian business ecosystem, Nipun has spearheaded innovative initiatives that not only elevated Salesforce's brand presence but also empowered businesses to thrive in the digital era.

Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager at IKEA is known for her innovative marketing strategies. She has transformed IKEA's brand perception, leading to a 40% increase in foot traffic and a 25% rise in sales across stores nationwide! Her groundbreaking and deeply insightful Ghar Aa Jao campaign helped IKEA carve a special space in Indian homes and hearts, showcasing her market-rooted and visionary approach in the realm of marketing.