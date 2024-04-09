Tata Play Binge expands offerings by onboarding DistroTV 

Tata Play Binge has just added it’s 31st OTT platform with DistroTV. The integration of DistroTV’s channels into Tata Play’s Binge platform is expected to enhance the viewing experience for Tata Play’s Binge subscribers, offering them additional choices in entertainment and news content.

DistroTV features a curated, multicultural collection of 200+ streaming channels. Viewers can access regular programming including an extensive repository of news, lifestyle, entertainment, fashion, and sports content through exclusive broadcasts on DistroTV.

“We are thrilled to embark on this content partnership journey with DistroTV. Now with just 1 Tata Play Binge subscription, our customers can access DistroTV’s impressive and diverse range of 200+ Indian and International channels and over 30 OTT apps, across languages and genres, across smartphones, CTVs, and online,” said Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri.

“We are delighted to partner with Tata Play Binge, a renowned name in India’s digital entertainment landscape,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV.

“This partnership is a significant milestone in our journey to expand our global presence. Bringing our array of free, live streaming channels to Tata Play’s Binge platform is a step forward in our mission to deliver diverse and dynamic content to audiences worldwide.”

“Our collaboration with Tata Play Binge represents a strategic alignment of our vision to democratize content and make it universally accessible. We are thrilled to bring DistroTV’s rich and varied content to Tata Play Binge’s audience, furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional viewing experiences across India,” said Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head at DistroScale.

DistroTV will join other popular OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, STAGE, Sun NXT, Animax, PTC Play, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK along with Gaming.

Content from these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and a single user interface.