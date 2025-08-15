Mast or Meh: Tiranga tales in ads – from JSW Paints to Axis Bank

Every Independence Day, brands go all out, wrapping their campaigns in the tricolour and the spirit of freedom. But let’s be honest - patriotic punch doesn’t always land.

Some ads make us swell with pride, crack a smile, or hum along long after the screen fades, while others… feel like they got lost somewhere between the idea and execution.

That’s where Storyboard18’s Mast & Meh comes marching in! We comb through the latest campaigns to salute the ones that truly soar and call out those that barely get off the ground. With our no-nonsense, zero-fluff approach, here’s the real scoop on which Independence Day ads deserve a standing ovation - and which should retreat quietly.

Mast

Brand: Federal Bank

Federal Bank’s new #TwiceisWise anthem proves that cyber safety doesn’t have to be a snooze. Catchy, upbeat, and smartly crafted in-house, the track turns the “pause, verify, think twice” mantra into an earworm you’ll actually remember. By wrapping a serious message in toe-tapping beats, the bank makes online caution feel less like a lecture and more like a life hack - one you might even hum while dodging phishing scams.

Mast

Brand: Zeeba Basmati Rice

Agency: Maximus Collabs

Zeeba Basmati Rice’s Independence Day film serves up a heartfelt reminder that freedom, much like a perfect biryani, takes time, patience, and the right mix of ingredients. Cleverly weaving in its product story, the brand likens its two-year-aged rice and spice layering to India’s long, united struggle for independence. The generational dining table conversation adds warmth and authenticity, making it more than just a food ad

Mast

Brand: UltraTech

UltraTech’s #MereFutureKaIndia campaign swapped cement for crayons this Independence Day - and it’s a solid idea. Instead of just talking about building the nation, they’re asking kids to literally draw it. The contest turns young imaginations into blueprints for tomorrow, proving that infrastructure isn’t just about skyscrapers, it’s about shaping lives. Smart, engaging, and refreshingly different - this one builds on emotion and purpose in the best way.

Mast

Brand: JSW Paints

JSW Paints’ Independence Day spot is a warm splash of patriotism with a textured twist. Instead of just showing the tricolour, it lets you feel it - quite literally. The touching story of a son helping his visually-impaired father experience the nation’s spirit through paint textures is both inventive and heartfelt. From brave soldiers to hardworking farmers, each shade tells a story, proving that patriotism isn’t just seen, it’s sensed. A fresh, feel-good take on the colours that unite us.

Mast

Brand: Axis Bank

Axis Bank’s latest spot is a stirring call to pack your bags and head north. With the powerful line “Hum nahi darte, hum dobara aayenge” echoing through the mountains, the ad blends resilience with wanderlust. It’s more than just a tourism plug - it’s a heartfelt nod to Kashmir’s spirit and beauty, inviting travellers to return and experience it dil se.

Mast

Brand: boAt