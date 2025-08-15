'AI should be a co-pilot, not a competitor': Puneet Chandok on shaping India’s AI future

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, speaking to Storyboard18, addressed one of the most pressing debates in technology today — whether artificial intelligence is here to replace human jobs or enhance them. For Chandok, the answer is clear: AI is not a rival but an enabler, a tool designed to eliminate repetitive work and empower people to focus on creativity, problem-solving, and human judgement.

“AI will not be a replacement for human capability but a force multiplier,” Chandok emphasised. Drawing parallels with past technological shifts — from the typewriter to the cloud — he described AI as the next leap in transforming how we work. Far from rendering people obsolete, it is intended to remove drudgery, cut through complexity, and streamline processes.

With this vision comes a strong sense of responsibility. Chandok underlined Microsoft’s commitment to preparing India’s workforce for an AI-driven future. “That’s why we’re committed to training 10 million Indians in AI skills by 2030,” he said, stressing that the goal is not just readiness but empowerment.

Microsoft is also deepening its collaboration with the government through a Memorandum of Understanding with India AI. The partnership will lead to the creation of an AI Center of Excellence, ‘AI Catalysts’, aimed at promoting rural AI innovation and nurturing 100,000 AI innovators and developers. This will be achieved through initiatives such as hackathons, community-building programs, and an AI marketplace.