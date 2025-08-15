Magic Moments targets 10million case sales, pours 30% of marketing budget into experiential push

Magic Moments, Radico Khaitan’s flagship vodka brand, is on a high-growth trajectory, targeting a 10 million-case milestone in the next three to five years as it rides India’s booming vodka wave, growing at over 30% CAGR post-Covid.

Launched in 2006, the brand claims to command more than 60% of the market and contributes 32% to the company’s IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) value. Ranked the sixth-largest vodka brand globally, Magic Moments has successfully expanded from metro-centric youth to aspirational consumers in tier-II and III cities, with growing female patronage and cocktail culture adoption.

Premium sub-brands like Verve and Dazzle, alongside innovative Indian flavours like Alphonso Mango and Thandai, have strengthened its appeal. Strategic celebrity partnerships, including its latest campaign with Kriti Sanon, and experiential marketing through music-led IPs, which take up nearly 30% of marketing spends, are key pillars of its brand-building, reveals Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at Radico Khaitan.

In an interview with Storyboard18, he shares how distribution expansion currently accounts for 60–65% of the growth push for the brand, supported by strong on-trade presence and digital engagement.

Internationally, Radico Khaitan is eyeing Southeast Asia, Europe, and select African markets. With a blend of scale, heritage, and innovation, Magic Moments is positioning itself as a global premium vodka icon from India.

Despite tariff uncertainties and geopolitical headwinds, the brand remains confident of sustained demand driven by younger, style-conscious consumers.

Edited excerpts:

Magic Moments has been a flagship brand for Radico Khaitan for decades. What do you believe were the key inflection points that shaped its journey to becoming one of India’s leading vodka brands?

Magic Moments, launched in 2006, redefined vodka for Indian palates with smooth taste and innovative flavours. It is the sixth largest Vodka brand across the globe. Premium extensions like Verve and Dazzle, along with strong lifestyle and celebrity connects, boosted the brand’s growth.

Contributing 32% to Radico Khaitan’s IMFL value and holding over 60% market share, our vision is to make it a global premium vodka icon from India.

From its early days to now, how has the consumer profile of Magic Moments evolved? With tariffs, UK-India FTA, global uncertainty and geopolitical issues, how has the demand for the brand impacted?

Magic Moments’ audience has grown from metro youth to aspirational consumers in tier II and III cities, with more women and cocktail enthusiasts, the brand has become an all-time favourite.

Despite global disruptions including tariffs and the UK-India FTA in flux, demand stays strong, led by younger consumers seeking lighter, stylish spirits.

How has Magic Moments positioned itself in the highly competitive alcobev market, especially with growing competition from international and craft vodka players?

As India’s largest vodka brand, Magic Moments stays ahead with scale, heritage, and deep palate understanding. Innovations like Flavours of India, Alphonso Mango and Thandai, celebrate local tastes for global consumers. With the vodka market growing at over 30% CAGR post-COVID, we are fuelling growth through premiumisation, innovative variants, and culturally resonant launches. Our pipeline includes Flavours of India and vibrant introductions like Cranberry, Pink Vodka, and Verve, ensuring Magic Moments remains both culturally relevant and a top consumer choice despite regulatory challenges.

Innovation has been core to the brand—from flavours to packaging. What role has product innovation played in maintaining Magic Moments’ relevance, especially among younger consumers?

Innovation in flavours, formats, and design keeps Magic Moments fresh and exciting for Gen Z and millennials. Premiumisation is about richer brand experiences, not just price. With our range of Verve, Dazzle, including the exotic Madagascar Vanilla and Flavours of India, we offer global-quality vodka with an Indian soul, plus luxe packs, gifting, and experiential serves.

For over seven years, our creative partner VML of WPP Group has helped shape our campaigns and packaging, bringing stories to life. The latest chapter stars Kriti Sanon, whose new TVC launch sparkles with youthful energy, vibrant aesthetics, and the unmistakable Magic Moments spirit; turning every sip into a celebration. Her digital influence gives us fresh, high-energy ways to engage Gen Z and millennials, making our campaigns more exciting and relatable. This partnership isn’t just about visibility today, it’s about building a premium, trend-forward brand story that blends aspiration with approachability for the long run.

How do experiential marketing efforts contribute to brand building and consumer loyalty for Magic Moment?

Music has always been part of Magic Moments’ heartbeat, and Magic Moments Music Studio is where that rhythm comes alive. Through our lifestyle IPs and music-led collaborations, we create experiences that go beyond glass; moments that people can feel, dance to, and remember. From live concerts to digital music drops, our constant partnerships with artists and platforms keep us in tune with the sounds that define a generation.

With nearly 30% of our marketing investment dedicated to creating first-hand connections, we are not just building campaigns, we are crafting memories that deepen preference, spark emotion, and inspire loyal celebration. In every beat, every note, and every moment, Magic Moments stays part of the soundtrack of our consumers’ lives.

What’s the current focus, distribution expansion, digital outreach, or on-trade partnerships?

Currently, about 60 - 65% of our push is toward expanding and deepening our distribution network. Digital contributes engagement-led growth, particularly on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. On-trade (bars, lounges, cafes) accounts for good and crucial sampling and visibility.

Looking ahead, what’s the growth roadmap for Magic Moments?