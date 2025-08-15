Global Ads Spotlight: Dreamcasting the game - Michelob Ultra's slam dunk for accessibility

The beer aisle has always been a background, with brands pouring billions into campaigns hoping to win drinkers' loyalty.

Michelob Ultra, a low-calorie beer that markets itself as the drink for active lifestyles, decided it was time to sidestep the usual glossy commercials and halftime show tie-ins.

Instead, it zeroed in on a staggering statistic: 284 million sports fans around the world are blind or visually impaired, and many can't experience the full joy of live games.

That insight set the stage for Dreamcaster, a bold experiment that merged technology, sport, and human connection. At its heart was Cameron Black - a lifelong basketball fan and aspiring sports broadcaster who happened to be born completely blind.

The challenge was enormous: how do you let someone “see” the game without sight? Michelob Ultra’s answer was to build its own proprietary tech powered by generative AI.

The system gathered millions of in-game data points, then translated them into a multi-sensory feed using haptics and spatial sound. The result was an immersive, real-time way to feel the energy and movements on the court.

When the NBA Playoffs tipped off in April 2023, Cameron wasn’t just a fan - he was in the booth, calling plays live on TV and online for millions of viewers.

Sitting inside a custom-built multisensorial booth, he could interpret every move, every basket, every foul, and share the excitement in real-time.

Michelob Ultra didn’t tuck this away as a niche side project. The moment aired during prime time on MSG Network and streamed online, pulling in 10.4 million viewers.

In Cameron’s home market, the broadcast became the second-highest-rated program of the day.

The campaign’s ripple effect was immediate:

+55% organic search volume

+44% spike in social conversation

A wave of goodwill that positioned Michelob Ultra not just as “the beer for active people,” but as a brand genuinely invested in inclusion.

This wasn’t just a corporate good-deed stunt. It was an idea that felt necessary - solving a real problem for a group of fans who had been excluded for too long.

It wove seamlessly into Michelob Ultra’s “It’s Only Worth It If You Enjoy It” platform, extending it into a more powerful statement: It’s only worth it if we all enjoy it.