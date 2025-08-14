Japan's Dentsu job cuts | Kriti Sanon's Rs 78 cr apartment | Nikhil Kamath hosts Sam Altman

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Layoffs: Japan's Dentsu to cut 3,400 jobs abroad as part of restructuring effort

Global ad holding company Dentsu Group Inc., said it will eliminate about 3,400 jobs in markets outside its home country — roughly 8 percent of its head count in those regions — as part of a broad restructuring. The company, which has faced slower growth in overseas markets, said it is considering “forming partnership for overseas operations” to improve efficiency and performance.

Read More Kriti Sanon splurges Rs 78 crore on luxury duplex in Mumbai's Bandra

Kriti Sanon has purchased a sea-facing luxury duplex penthouse in a residential tower, Supreme Prana, in the Pali Hill locality in Mumbai's Bandra West suburb for over Rs 78.20 crore, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The apartment is spread over an area of 6,636 sq ft across 14 and 15th floors. The deal is valued at around Rs 1.18 lakh per sq ft. The Mimi-featured actress has paid Rs 3.91 crore towards stamp duty charges for the transaction, and has paid over Rs 84.16 crore for the property, including GST and other charges.

Nikhil Kamath hosts Sam Altman: Inside the GPT-5 era and India's AI opportunity

In a candid and wide-ranging conversation on People by WTF, entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath sat down with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to explore the technological, economic, and social shifts driven by the launch of GPT-5.

The discussion spanned AI's capabilities, India's pivotal role in shaping the future, and the enduring value of human creativity and connection in a machine-led era.

ChatGPT begins testing local pricing in India, plans start at Rs 1,999 per month

OpenAI has begun testing local pricing for ChatGPT in India, enabling users to pay in Indian rupees for the first time. According to a report by Moneycontrol, India joins select markets such as the UK and parts of Europe in this pilot programme, which aims to simplify payments and improve accessibility for the country’s rapidly expanding user base.

The rollout follows the recent launch of GPT-5, OpenAI’s most advanced model so far, which offers improved performance in 12 Indian languages. This localisation effort is intended to make the platform more relevant and practical for Indian users.

Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Digitech acquires ₹31 cr office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have expanded their commercial property portfolio in Mumbai. Their company, HRX Digitech LLP, has purchased three office units in the city’s Chandivali area for ₹31 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The newly acquired units are located on the first floor of the Boomerang building in Andheri East’s Chandivali locality. Spread across 13,546 sq ft, the deal was registered on July 9, 2025. The transaction included a stamp duty payment of ₹1.86 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000. Sellers in the deal include Manish Krishangopal Bazari, Shalini Manish Bazari, and Bazspace Pvt. Ltd.