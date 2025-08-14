Vodafone Idea names Abhijit Kishore as CEO, succeeding Akshaya Moondra

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhijit Kishore as its Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel for a three-year term, effective August 19, 2025. He will succeed Akshaya Moondra, whose tenure concludes at the close of business on August 18, 2025.

Kishore takes charge at a pivotal moment for the debt-laden telecom operator, which is grappling with fresh debt financing challenges and uncertainty surrounding its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities. The company remains in discussions with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the government for clarity and potential relief — a move seen as critical for enabling future fundraising.

Currently serving as Vi’s Chief Operating Officer, Kishore has been with the company since March 2015, holding multiple senior leadership roles across circle operations and corporate functions. Before becoming COO, he served as Chief Enterprise Business Officer and earlier led the Gujarat and Kerala circles, where he oversaw the launch of India’s first 4G services. With over 27 years of experience in the Indian telecom sector, Kishore brings both operational depth and strategic insight to the role.

Moondra, who served as CFO of the former Idea Cellular between June 2008 and August 2018, played a pivotal role in the 2018 Vodafone–Idea merger. Appointed as CEO in August 2022, he led key measures to stabilise the company’s finances, including a ₹25,000 crore rights issue in 2019 to cut debt and strengthen the balance sheet.