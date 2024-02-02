The Man Company rolls out its new campaign #CountingLove

The Man Company launched its latest campaign #CountingLove on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. In its latest digital film, the brand leads you through the story of a young couple in love.

Partnering with Vihaan Samat, widely recognised for his role in Netflix’s romantic drama Mismatched, and Anushka Sen, a popular international social media influencer and actor, the brand says yes to #CountingLove that resonates with the young audience.

The #CountingLove campaign embraces love in its various forms, encompassing affection, laughter, shared experiences, joy, vulnerability, agony, and a range of emotions, both perfect and imperfect. Through the characters Vihaan and Anushka, the campaign portrays relatable complexities, such as the excitement of early romance and the diverse facets of love that ensue.

Jatin Luthra, head of marketing, The Man Company said, “We seek to dive into the beauty of a relationship through countless small yet authentic moments. The idea is not to establish an ideal kind of love but to encourage couples to celebrate their infinite moments of love.”

He further added, “With romance in the air, we want to garner brand love by telling a story that resonates with the audience, making them relive the not-so-perfectly-perfect trajectory of their relationships”.