Truecaller launches AI-enabled call recording in India with transcription and call summary

Truecaller announced the launch of AI-Powered Call Recording in India, for iOS and Android platforms. The new addition provides users with the ability to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app, offering a convenient and efficient way to capture and manage important conversations.

By leveraging Artificial Intelligence technology, Truecaller empowers users to fully engage in their live conversation without the need to be concerned about taking detailed notes, thereby improving productivity during calls. The integration of AI into the newly launched call recording feature allows for a detailed transcription of the entire phone call, along with an AI-generated call summary.

For iPhone

After answering or making a call, open the Truecaller app, go to the Search tab and tap ‘Record a call’. This will call the recording line, which is a special number provided by Truecaller. The call screen will then provide the option to merge the calls.

A push notification will alert you when the recording is ready. Previously recorded calls can also be accessed within Truecaller. On iPhone, all recorded calls are stored locally on the device, ensuring complete control. Additionally, users have the option to create a backup on iCloud, providing an extra layer of security.

For Android

The Truecaller dialer includes a dedicated recording button that can start or stop recording with just one tap. On other dialers, users will have a ‘floating’ button to initiate or end recording. Once the call ends, a push notification will alert users when the recording and transcription are ready. Users can easily listen to recordings, rename them, delete unwanted ones, or seamlessly share them with other apps.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of Truecaller stated, "We are constantly innovating cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication. As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, which has always been a highly requested user feature. We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes.”