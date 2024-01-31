What's interesting about internet sensation Orry’s 'Aam Zindagi'

Mentos, the candy brand owned by Perfetti Van Melle, has made a comeback with a contemporary twist, paying homage to its iconic 'Yeh hai Aam Zindagi' campaign. The brand has collaborated with internet sensation Orry for a new take on its traditional advertising strategy. The collaboration is part of Mentos' strategy to reach out to digitally savvy youth and Gen Z audiences.

The 30-second Instagram ad, created and executed by Schbang, depicts Orry dealing with the pressures of newfound fame in a looping video. Frustrated with back-to-back interviews and podcasts, Orry discovers two packs of Mentos on his interviewee's desk. The ad takes a fun turn when Orry pops a strawberry-flavored Mentos, resulting in a burst of freshness and enthusiasm. The background music adds a touch of humor with the lines, 'Aam Zindagi, Routine mein phasi.' The story then progresses to Orry posing for magazine covers in his style, symbolizing Mento's changing impact on turning mundane moments into vibrant and exciting lives. The lyrics played along were 'Mentos Kha Liya, Bani Mast Zindagi,' emphasizing the brand's message of adding a twist to mundane life.

The brand has previously collaborated with Bollywood actor Palak Tiwari and singer Jasleen Royal which also had a similar theme, about overcoming boredom by eating Mentos.