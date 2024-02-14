Brands get on the "no mush" agenda on Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Archies Gallery's hearts are not shining as bright as they used to. These days, ChatGPT is writing better love notes and brands are also getting on a 'no mush' agenda. Cadbury's Erase Valentine's Day utilizes Valentines Day fatigue and creates a humorous ad escape for singles and cynics alike. On the other hand, MyMuses's ad film fuses humor into its campaign and questions outdated love norms with its "Modern Love Needs Modern Solutions".

This Valentine's Day, Reliance Jio humorously teased Bharti Airtel's broadband service, Airtel Xstream, encouraging customers to pick its own 5G-based AirFiber offering instead.

"Dear @airtelindia users, This Valentine's, don't ignore the 'RED' flags in your relationship. It's time to move on from your 'Ex'-stream. Here's my number- 60008-60008. Call me maybe. #HappyValentinesDay #WithLoveFromJio," the company posted on X.

Reliance Jio's Valentine's Day jest aimed at Airtel's broadband service by highlighting the red colour in Airtel's logo, suggesting users make Airtel their 'Ex' and opt for JioAirFiber over Xstream, has ignited lively discussions across various social media channels.

Airtel responded to the post, advising users to try everything before making a decision. “Sab kuch try karo, phir sahi chuno”, the company's X handle responded, humorously adding "just saying" to its response.

Brand consultant Chandramouli says, “Brands have a necessity to do mushy stuff during Valentine’s, take brand Cadbury or any other jewellery brand for example. However, not all brands attach themselves to the concept of love especially amorous love. They have to bring in newer takes for the age old Valentine’s. You can’t say “I love your customer. Zomato is one of the pioneers of doing those in a quirky manner. If you don’t fit the category, you need to be noticed. Apart from mushy emotions, the other great things that works is humor… "

Zomato’s Blinkit seems to have nailed the concept of not alienating single people on this Valentine’s. Blinkit leveraged Valentine's season trends and tailored features like "Single Mode" to cater to both audiences - those celebrating romantic love and those embracing the joy of being single.

Blinkit festooned its delivery bags with artistic Valentine's motifs and affectionate messages. This imaginative touch aligned with fulfilling consumer wants and also reminding them to gift their loved ones specific gifts on specific days.

Also, brands like Swiggy portrayed traditional love in a quirky manner. In an era dominated by right swipes, traditional love is frequently romanticised and regarded as an ideal. Amidst the contemporary landscape, enduring love has become a rarity, prompting the current generation to look up to and admire elderly couples who embody the timeless essence of love.

Swiggy has chosen to portray this kind of love for its Valentine's Day campaign this year. In a UI-based film titled Table for 2, the food aggregator platform narrates how an elderly couple rediscovers love as they face an empty nest.