Social media emerges as top news source for India’s wealthy: Hurun report

Social media has overtaken traditional media as the primary source of news for India’s affluent class, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey 2025. The survey of 150 Indian millionaires revealed that 36% rely on social media for news, compared with 21% for television, 17% for other internet platforms, 15% for newspapers, and 11% for WhatsApp.

The survey also ranked brand preferences among India’s wealthy. Rolex was named the most preferred watch brand, while Tanishq topped the list of Indian jewellery brands, followed by CaratLane as the leading Indian-origin jewellery brand. Among hotels, Taj Hotels emerged as the favourite, while Amrut was recognised as the most preferred Indian-origin drink brand.

Luxury car ownership was another key highlight—55% of respondents own more than one car. About 40% said they upgrade their cars every 3–6 years, while another 40% keep them for over six years, signalling a blend of aspiration and practicality in consumption patterns.