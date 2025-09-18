India home to 8.7 lakh millionaires, 360 billionaires in 2025: Hurun India report

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s affluent class is expanding at a record pace, with the number of millionaire households, net worth equal to or above Rs 8.5 crore, surging 90% since 2021 to reach 8,71,700 in 2025, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025. This accounts for 0.31% of Indian households, up from 0.17% in 2021.
Moreover, India is home to 360 billionaire households, each with net worth above Rs 8,500 crore ($1 billion)--collectively commanding Rs 185 lakh crore.
Between 2017 and 2025, the number of Indian households crossing the millionaire mark ($1 million or Rs 8.5 crore) grew 445%, while those exceeding Rs 10 crore wealth rose over 200%. Yet, upward mobility into the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) bracket remained selective—only 5% of 2017 millionaires moved into the Rs 100 crore tier, and just 1.3% crossed the Rs 200 crore threshold.
'Wealthy states'
Maharashtra emerged as the undisputed wealth capital with 1,78,600 millionaire households, a 194% jump since 2021. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,42,000 of these, making it India’s “Millionaire Capital.” The state’s rise has been fueled by a 55% increase in GSDP between 2020–21 and 2023–24, surpassing Rs 40 lakh crore, and the presence of 471 individuals on the Hurun India Rich List 2024.
The National Capital Territory of Delhi ranked second with 79,800 millionaire households, reflecting 90% growth since 2021 and a 50% rise in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) between 2021 and 2024. Tamil Nadu followed with 72,600 millionaire households (up 75%), while Karnataka secured fourth place with 68,800 millionaire households (up 88%), buoyed by its tech-led economy. Gujarat rounded off the top five with 68,300 millionaire households.
Collectively, the top 10 states contribute over 79% of India’s millionaire households, with growth driven by rising state GDPs, entrepreneurship, and formalisation across finance, tech, and industrial sectors.
Broad-Based Affluence, Selective Super Rich
The report underlined that while India has added millions of new millionaires and crorepatis in recent years, only a fraction transition into the Ultra High Net Worth and billionaire segments, highlighting a steep selectivity of wealth concentration at the very top.
The findings were based on a survey of 150 Indian millionaires conducted by the Hurun Research Institute.