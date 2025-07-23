            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • corporate-slavery-office-dance-video-for-foreign-client-triggers-online-debate-on-workplace-professionalism-76116

'Corporate Slavery?': Office dance video for foreign client triggers online debate on workplace professionalism

A viral video showing Indian employees dancing to welcome a client divides the internet - some call it hospitality, others say it crosses the line into “corporate chaprification.”

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 8:42 AM
'Corporate Slavery?': Office dance video for foreign client triggers online debate on workplace professionalism
Video credits: @WokePandemic/X

A video circulating on social media has sparked a heated discussion over workplace conduct after it showed Indian employees dancing to welcome a foreign client.

The footage, originally posted by the handle @WokePandemic on X, captures a group of mostly women employees performing to the Telugu song Killi Killi, followed by a solo dance on Main Tera Boyfriend, as the visiting client enters the office.

The client, visibly amused, later joins the group, briefly dancing with the team. While some users viewed the display as a harmless gesture of hospitality and team camaraderie, others strongly criticised it, calling it "corporate slavery" and "chaprification" - a slang term used to describe excessive servility in corporate culture.

"This is so pathetic to see Indian girls dancing in office and welcoming a foreign client... Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are casual and not worthy of serious work," read the caption by @WokePandemic.

The post prompted a wave of comments, many questioning the nature of the performance. “Corporate slavery? Dancing for the client visit,” one user remarked. Another noted, “The first step is to stop calling people in a professional environment as Sir and Madam... this ‘we’re now your slaves’ attitude should stop.” Another user echoed the sentiment, "Professionalism should be maintained in corporate settings. Not sure what's wrong with people these days."

On the flipside, some even had a light-hearted approach, "They work hard. Let them enjoy and spend some good time with their friends," one user noted.


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 8:40 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Instagram's frame-level likes promise precision, but can they outrun reels?

Instagram's frame-level likes promise precision, but can they outrun reels?

Brand Marketing

Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - First look goes viral

Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - First look goes viral

Digital

Astronomer CEO Pete DeJoy addresses Coldplay concert scandal, sets focus on future

Astronomer CEO Pete DeJoy addresses Coldplay concert scandal, sets focus on future

Advertising

Google expands retail media play, partners Flipkart and Shopee to boost AI-powered commerce ads

Google expands retail media play, partners Flipkart and Shopee to boost AI-powered commerce ads

Digital

US co-founder trolled for turning honeymoon bed-wetting into 'LinkedIn lesson'

US co-founder trolled for turning honeymoon bed-wetting into 'LinkedIn lesson'

Digital

'Stop doomscrolling, start using AI', says Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas

'Stop doomscrolling, start using AI', says Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas

Gaming

Maharashtra minister says ‘Not Playing Rummy’, viral video misleading

Maharashtra minister says ‘Not Playing Rummy’, viral video misleading