'Corporate Slavery?': Office dance video for foreign client triggers online debate on workplace professionalism

A video circulating on social media has sparked a heated discussion over workplace conduct after it showed Indian employees dancing to welcome a foreign client.
The footage, originally posted by the handle @WokePandemic on X, captures a group of mostly women employees performing to the Telugu song Killi Killi, followed by a solo dance on Main Tera Boyfriend, as the visiting client enters the office.
The client, visibly amused, later joins the group, briefly dancing with the team. While some users viewed the display as a harmless gesture of hospitality and team camaraderie, others strongly criticised it, calling it "corporate slavery" and "chaprification" - a slang term used to describe excessive servility in corporate culture.
"This is so pathetic to see Indian girls dancing in office and welcoming a foreign client... Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are casual and not worthy of serious work," read the caption by @WokePandemic.
India should stop chaprification of corporate offices— Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) July 21, 2025
This is so pathetic to see Indian girls dancing in office an d welcoming a foreign client and the becahra client also forced to dance.
Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are causal and not… pic.twitter.com/gpA9kXY4GJ
The post prompted a wave of comments, many questioning the nature of the performance. “Corporate slavery? Dancing for the client visit,” one user remarked. Another noted, “The first step is to stop calling people in a professional environment as Sir and Madam... this ‘we’re now your slaves’ attitude should stop.” Another user echoed the sentiment, "Professionalism should be maintained in corporate settings. Not sure what's wrong with people these days."
On the flipside, some even had a light-hearted approach, "They work hard. Let them enjoy and spend some good time with their friends," one user noted.