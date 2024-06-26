Bombay HC concedes to Subhash Chandra petition against SEBI summons: ZEE states

Bringing relief to Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the Bombay High Court on June 26 conceded to his petition against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) summons dated January 12, 2024, ZEE said in a statement.

According to the company's statement, Chandra had filed a writ petition against the summons issued by the SEBI and stated that the summons did not comply with the provisions of the SEBI Act. Further, it was mentioned that it contained pre-determined and conclusive allegations and were in the nature of a show cause notice.

Additionally, Chandra also raised concerns "pertaining to the prevailing bias at the market regulator’s end, which were previously observed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)," the statement added. In response to this, SEBI informed the Court, on June 26, that going forward, the final order will be passed by an official other than the Whole Time Member, Ashwani Bhatia for the matters pertaining to Chandra and ZEE.

SEBI has been investigating the alleged fund diversion by Chandra and his son Punit Goenka. Punit, is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ZEEL. In a confirmatory order in August 2023, the market regulator had barred both of them from holding key positions in four group firms.

In a hearing on June 26 at the Bombay HC, SEBI has conceded to the points raised in the writ petition. The Court has further advised Chandra not to respond to the summons dated January 12 2024 and has guided him to only provide any information/documents as may be available with him, sought in the subsequent communication of SEBI dated 27th March 2024, ZEE added in its statement.