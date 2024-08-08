            
      Cipla competing in beverages as a category | YouTube keeps watch on Broadcasting Bill | Ascential to acquire Effies

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2024 4:32 PM
      Cipla Health Limited, the maker of Nicotex and Prolyte ORS, surpassed the Rs 1000 crore revenue mark last year

      EXCLUSIVE: ‘We are now competing in beverages as a category’, says Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health

      The consumer healthcare subsidiary of Cipla is now planning to expand into multiple segments such as sexual wellness and broaden range of products in its existing categories.

      YouTube keeps a close watch on Broadcasting Bill, ‘analysing it’, says Neal Mohan, CEO

      In its latest report, YouTube stated that it had taken down over 9 million videos in the December 2023 quarter, of which over 8 million were in violation.

      Cannes Lions-parent firm Ascential set to acquire Effies

      Effies, the global benchmark in marketing effectiveness to join Ascential’s LIONS Division to amplify offer for Marketing and Creative Industries.

      Ajoy Chawla of Titan Company: Amid competitive intensity, need to step up marketing investments tactically

      Talking about cost-optimisation strategies, and future growth prospects, Chawla, CEO of jewellery division discusses witnessing pent-up demand this quarter (post-budget) and its growing retail presence both in India and outside.

      Auto major Volvo initiates global media review

      Volvo Cars reported global sales of 57,447 cars in July, up 6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 8, 2024 4:32 PM

