DD viewership declines | MIB budget cut | DPDP rules expected to be out soon

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Doordarshan Network viewership declined to 656.4 mn in 2024; faces acute shortage of staff

Latest parliamentary standing committee report revealed Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's plan to work on program expansion and revenue sharing model to boost viewership of DD channels.

MIB budget cut by Rs 675 crore in Union Budget '24, reveals Parliamentary committee report

The parliamentary standing committee report on 'communication and IT' revealed that the Ministry of I&B had proposed a budgetary expenditure worth Rs 5017.64 crore for FY25 in the last Union Budget, but was allocated Rs 4342 crore.

EXCLUSIVE: Data protection rules under translation; expected to be out in January'25

Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act draft rules recently received the Home Ministry’s approval. Rules are expected to be out next week, with 45 days will be kept as consultation period for stakeholders.

MeitY to discuss AI-related issues with Parliamentary Committee on January 9

There will be a sitting of the standing committee on 'Communications and Information Technology' to discuss the impact of emergence of AI and related issues. MeitY reportedly is in process to draft an AI law.

Telecom dept revamps infrastructure for Maha Kumbh; lays 126 km of optical fiber, 328 new towers in Prayagraj

78 transportable towers (CoWs) and 150 outdoor small cell solutions are being deployed to manage the high network demand in crowded areas. In addition, 352 new BTS units will be installed, with 50 existing BTS units receiving critical upgrades.