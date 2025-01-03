Doordarshan Network viewership declined to 656.4 mn in 2024; faces acute shortage of staff

Despite a spectrum of initiatives aimed at enriching the viewer experience and elevating the channel's standing in the broadcasting arena, Doordarshan (DD) channels' viewership stood at 656.4 million in 2024 (till September).

In 2021, the viewership stood at over 680 million viewers, which had increased to 724 million in 2022.

The data was shared via the parliamentary standing committee report on 'communications and information and technology', released on December 18 (2024). The report also revealed a significant rise in vacant posts at DD - which has increased from 12420 (in FY23) to 13708 (in FY24).

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, there are 35 satellite TV channels (7 all India channels and 28 regional/State channels), under the network.

With respect to the challenges faced by Doordarshan in expanding outreach and measures taken to tackle those challenges, the Ministry said, “DD has made continuous planning and effort to invigorate the programming landscape. These efforts include a spectrum of initiatives aimed at enriching the viewer experience and elevating the channel's standing in the broadcasting arena”.

In 2022, Prasar Bharati informed (as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council) viewership data of subscribed Doordarshan (DD) channels of 724.3 million. In 2021, the viewership stood at over 680 million.

The public service broadcaster recently celebrated its 65th anniversary in September 2024.

Program expansion and revival are among key initiatives that the Ministry has undertaken to boost the viewership. Also, it has resumed Hindi Feature Film telecast on DD National after a break of a few years. The Ministry shared that the introduction of feature films gave the desired result and there was a marked increase in the viewership. Additionally, weekend Hindi Feature Films in evening prime time were also introduced.

That apart, national channel of Doordarshan was given a facelift from August 15, 2023. The look and feel of the channel was changed. New logo and tagline were introduced.

DD has undertaken a series of ambitious outside broadcasting (OB) initiatives, ranging from the coverage of the Shri Ram Temple Pran Prathishta program in Ayodhya to the live telecast of significant events such as "Meri Mati Mera Desh" and the ISRO launch.

The strategic deployment of these programs yielded a substantial surge in viewer ratings, affirming the channel's resonance with its audience base, it was reported. The average gross viewership jumped from 129 lakhs (before April 2023) to 205 lakhs (after April 2023), a 59% growth in the viewership on the National Channel.

Leveraging insights from the studies conducted by GroupM, the channel's programming landscape was refined to resonate with evolving viewer preferences, resulting in heightened engagement and popularity.

Also, the implementation of the Revenue Sharing Model (RSM) facilitated the initiation of several impactful projects, the Ministry said.

Further, DD Sports was launched in HD.

It is to be noted that all the DD channels are digitised at present.

Shortage in DD staff

The parliamentary standing committee report observed that the number of vacant posts in AIR (All India Radio) had increased from 13,966 (in FY23) to 15864 (in FY24) and in DD, number of vacant posts had increased from 12420 (in FY23) to 13708 (in FY24).

DD's current sanctioned strength stands at 19,662 and in-position stands at 5,954.

Akashvani too is facing acute shortage of staff in all its cadres and wings. The Ministry mentioned that an attempt is being made to overcome the same to some extent by engaging officials on short term contract basis.

On being asked the reasons for shortage of staff against the sanctioned strength in Doordarshan Kendras, especially in Kolkata DDK, where 408 posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 648 and in Dibrugarh DDK, 113 posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 187 among others, the Ministry said that with change in technology, introduction of alternative platforms, etc. manpower requirement has changed with passage of time.

In Doordarshan Kendras, there is shortage of staff in programme, engineering, and administrative cadres. Promotions till recent times in programme/engineering cadre and departmental exams for promotion in administrative cadre could not take place mostly due to pending court cases.

Apart from this, filling up of the posts earmarked through direct recruitment has also stopped due to dissociation of UPSC and SSC in respect of Prasar Bharati being an Autonomous body, it was mentioned.

Further, the process of rationalisation of staff as per the recommendations of Manpower Audit (by Ernst & Young) report is under consideration. The same has increased focus on outsourcing of non-core Engineering activities to third party.