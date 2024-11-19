            
      DNPA hails govt's stand on big tech firms | ZEE leadership rejig | ANI sues OpenAI

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 19, 2024 5:11 PM
      According to DNPA, the emergence of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Gemini have introduced an entirely new dimension to the media landscape.

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      DNPA hails I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's stand on Big Tech platforms in India

      In recent years, there has been a global fightback against the antitrust practices of Big Tech, with actions taken across various countries, including Australia, Europe, the UK, Canada, and the USA. Read more

       

      ZEE leadership rejig: Punit Goenka resigns as MD, CFO Mukund Galgali will be deputy CEO

      Punit Goenka to continue as CEO of ZEEL after relinquishing the position of managing director. Mukund Galgali has been elevated to the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Read more

      'Need to revisit 'Safe Harbor' provision for Big Tech firms', says I&B Minister

      Currently, Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, grants big tech platforms immunity from legal action over user-posted content. Read more

      Kalyan Jewellers eyes expansion into luxury segments; Lab-grown diamonds see no demand at store level

      Kalyan Jewellers ad expenses surged to Rs 91.08 crore in Q2 FY 25 compared to Rs 42.32 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY 24. Read more

      ANI sues OpenAI for copyright infringement ANI has argued that OpenAI is using the website's publicly available data to train ChatGPT, including ANI’s news stories. Read more

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


        First Published on Nov 19, 2024 5:11 PM

