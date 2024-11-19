DNPA hails govt's stand on big tech firms | ZEE leadership rejig | ANI sues OpenAI

ADVERTISEMENT
DNPA hails I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's stand on Big Tech platforms in India
In recent years, there has been a global fightback against the antitrust practices of Big Tech, with actions taken across various countries, including Australia, Europe, the UK, Canada, and the USA. Read more
ZEE leadership rejig: Punit Goenka resigns as MD, CFO Mukund Galgali will be deputy CEO
Punit Goenka to continue as CEO of ZEEL after relinquishing the position of managing director. Mukund Galgali has been elevated to the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Read more
'Need to revisit 'Safe Harbor' provision for Big Tech firms', says I&B Minister
Currently, Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, grants big tech platforms immunity from legal action over user-posted content. Read more
Kalyan Jewellers eyes expansion into luxury segments; Lab-grown diamonds see no demand at store level
Kalyan Jewellers ad expenses surged to Rs 91.08 crore in Q2 FY 25 compared to Rs 42.32 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY 24. Read more
ANI sues OpenAI for copyright infringement ANI has argued that OpenAI is using the website's publicly available data to train ChatGPT, including ANI’s news stories. Read more
