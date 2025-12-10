Network Advertising wins creative mandate for Bajaj Consumer Care’s coconut oil, amla, gulabjal brands

Network Advertising has secured the creative mandate for Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.’s Coconut Oil, Amla and Gulabjal brands. Under the mandate, the agency will lead strategy and creative communication across key mass-media channels including television, print and outdoor.

The assignment comes at a strategic moment for Bajaj Consumer Care as it seeks to sharpen its presence in the highly competitive and deeply penetrated coconut oil and amla oil categories, where brand differentiation is essential for growth.

“We are partnering with Bajaj at a point where they aim to build a strong challenger position in mature categories with deeply established consumer preferences,” said Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Network Advertising. “Our approach will be rooted in cultural insight, clear brand framing and distinctive storytelling so the brands stand out meaningfully in these crowded spaces.”

Sanath R Pulikkal, CMO of Bajaj Consumer Care, said the agency’s “energy, camaraderie and fresh, unconventional perspective” were key factors behind the selection.

Network Advertising, 30-year-old communications agency works with clients across FMCG, durables, BFSI, fintech, automotive, tyres, e-commerce, retail, pharmaceuticals and real estate, among others.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 1:06 PM