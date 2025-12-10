Nippon Paint India elevates Mark Titus to President, Decorative Business

With over two decades of experience, Titus has worked across FMCG, beverages, consumer electronics, and paints & coatings. He began his career at Duncans Tea, followed by a stint at LG Electronics as Marketing Manager for the Chennai branch.

Mark Titus, who had been serving as Vice-President at Nippon Paint India, has been elevated to President – Decorative Business.

In this role, Titus will spearhead growth, strategy and execution for the company’s decorative coatings business across India.

He later worked at Sony India as Trade Marketing Manager, and subsequently joined The Coca-Cola Company as Area Marketing Manager for Delhi & NCR. Titus has also held roles at Videocon Telecommunications and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

In November, The NIPSEA Group, a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings, appointed Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025. Malhotra, currently Senior Vice President, will succeed Jon Tan and report to Wee Siew Kim, Group CEO of the NIPSEA Group.

Malhotra has been associated with Nippon Paint for over 15 years, contributing significantly to the growth of its automotive refinish, wood coatings and light industrial coatings businesses in India. He also serves as a Board Director and has played an active role in the company’s expansion into paint protection films and other emerging categories.

He began his career with Sumitomo Corporation as Manager, later moving to ICI India as Business Manager – Auto Paints, followed by a role as Trade Development Manager, Asia, at AkzoNobel Car Refinishes. Before his upcoming elevation, he led Nippon Paint India’s automotive and wood coatings division as President.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 12:50 PM