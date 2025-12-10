Hinge appoints Jackie Jantos as CEO as founder Justin McLeod exits to launch new AI venture

Hinge has appointed Jackie Jantos as its new Chief Executive Officer, elevating her from President and Chief Marketing Officer as the dating app moves into its next phase of global expansion and product innovation. The leadership transition also sees founder Justin McLeod exit the company to launch a new AI-driven venture.

Jantos assumes the top role effective immediately and will continue shaping Hinge’s strategy around fostering meaningful, in-person connections — the core principle the platform markets to “intentional daters.” Her promotion follows a period of rapid growth for the company, influenced by her work in brand development, international expansion and product innovation since joining Hinge in 2021.

McLeod, who founded Hinge and led it for over a decade, will depart to build a new AI-focused startup called Overtone, though he will remain an advisor through March to support the transition. The company has also expanded its executive team, naming Tamika Young as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, broadening her remit from global communications to shaping how Hinge’s mission is communicated across markets.

Jantos has played a central role in Hinge’s positioning through culturally driven campaigns such as “Designed to be Deleted,” which helped the brand gain traction particularly among Gen Z. She has overseen Hinge’s expansion into Europe and Latin America, and contributed to feature development powered by community insights, including Match Note and Prompt Feedback.

Her tenure has also emphasised social impact, guiding initiatives like “One More Hour,” which supports local groups aimed at encouraging offline social interactions.

Jantos brings experience from global consumer-tech roles, including her work at Spotify during its 2018 IPO and at Coca-Cola. Hinge says her leadership approach, rooted in cultural understanding and behavioural insight, will guide the company as it navigates increasing competition in the dating-app landscape and shifts in user expectations. The leadership restructuring marks a pivotal moment for Hinge as it aims to sustain momentum in both product innovation and international market growth.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 11:53 AM