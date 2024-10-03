E-comm, q-comm and the future of kiranas | Disney Star onboards Dream11, Hero | OTT advertising to grow

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.



Survival of fittest: E-commerce, q-commerce and the future of kiranas

With e-commerce and quick-commerce today accounting for 10% to 12% (versus 4% pre-pandemic) of FMCG sales, industry bodies and stakeholders are worried about the future of kirana stores, while some even believe these local dukaans might soon be at the brink of closure.

After the pandemic, kiranas, with over 30 million stores across the country, have seen up to a 30% decline in sales, on the back of aggressive discounting practices employed by online commerce platforms that offer FMCG products at lower prices and with a superior user experience compared to traditional legacy kirana stores, according to a recent Elara Capital's report.

Digital to contribute 18% to revenue pie of media companies by FY27

With the growing focus on digital modes of content consumption including over-the-top (OTT) platforms, social media or mobile apps, media companies in India are likely to witness an increased revenue share from the segment.

According to Crisil Ratings analysis of 20 companies, which account for 55% of the media industry’s revenue, digital segment revenue contribution will increase to reach 18% by FY27. The contribution at present is 12% and stood at 8% in 2019.

Increasing contribution from the digital segment will help media1 players print 8% annual revenue growth to Rs 60,000 crore in the next two fiscals. This will follow the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% over the past five fiscals to reach Rs 47,000 crore in fiscal 2024.

Disney Star onboards Dream11, Hero and 12 more sponsors for ICC Women's T20 World Cup'24

Disney Star has unveiled a diverse sponsorship line-up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which begins today. The company has secured partnerships with 14 sponsors spanning various sectors including automotive, technology, and finance. The sponsors line-up for both linear TV and digital platform include Dream11, Natural Diamond Council, OnePlus, Dazller, ICICI Bank, Asus, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Aramco, Hero, SBI, Lenskart, Kajaria, and Skechers.

The tournament is to be exclusively broadcast on Disney Star Network and Disney+ Hotstar, and will feature 10 teams competing in 23 matches over 17 days in UAE.

Advertising on OTTs to see significant growth in 2024 festive season: Havas Media Network

Advertisers are embracing several innovative strategies for media planning this festive season. Personalization is key, with data-driven campaigns enabling tailored ads across platforms such as Connected TV (CTV), mobile, and social media. Advertisers are also leveraging immersive formats such as 3D breakout ads and click-to-WhatsApp features to enhance user engagement, according to Manish Sharma, Managing Partner & Head, Arena India (part of Havas Media Network).

Sharma highlights that there is a growing focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where digital penetration and rising incomes are driving localized campaigns in regional languages. Influencer marketing and content integration are also on the rise, allowing brands to connect authentically with consumers.