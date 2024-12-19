            
FM e-auctions response | Influencers violating ad rules | Ghost job listings | Flipkart, Amazon lead e-com consumer complaints in FY24

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2024 5:27 PM
Given the current challenges related to reserve prices and operational costs, experts say the auction is more about survival than growth for the radio players. (Representational image by Alexey Ruban via Unsplash)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Radio players' conservative bid in third batch of phase-III FM e-auctions

The third batch of phase-III FM e-auctions hasn't found many enthusiastic participants because of high reserve prices and the 9-year long hiatus. Many radio players will likely limit spending to 10% of previous levels.

The absence of major players also comes after radio channels reportedly requested a nearly 70% reduction in the reserve price in the auction – mainly because the third batch is set for the cities with less business opportunity and a high cost of operations.

Between creativity and compliance: How influencers circumvent ad rules

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has emphasized that disclosures must be conspicuous, clear, and readily apparent. However, influencers often place these disclosures at the end of their posts, hide them within hashtags, or neglect them entirely in live or audio content, making it challenging for consumers to identify advertisements.

Ghost job listings in advertising: A fad or phenomenon?

Is that job for real? The phrase has taken on new meaning. Storyboard18 reached out to creative heads and ad experts to understand the phenomenon of ‘ghost job listing’, its implications on the ad sector, how to evade this trap and a lot more.

Flipkart, Amazon led e-com consumer complaints in FY24: Consumer Affairs Ministry

Out of the total grievances (4.4 lakh) registered with the Ministry in fiscal 2024, Flipkart led with 1.6 lakh followed by Amazon and Meesho. Swiggy topped with 9,527 grievances among food delivery platforms followed by Zomato.

Crackdown on content: 18 OTTs blocked in 2024 for obscene, vulgar and pornographic content

In March this year, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had blocked 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content. The list included Neufliks, X Prime, Besharams, Mood X and Prime Play.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


