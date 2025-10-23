Fintech firm BharatPe appoints Ajit Kumar as Chief Technology Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Fintech company BharatPe has announced the appointment of Ajit Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective October 23, 2025.
Kumar succeeds Pankaj Goel, who resigned in May this year. With over 19 years of experience, Kumar most recently served as Vice President – Engineering at Paytm.
Earlier this year, in June, BharatPe Group had named Siddhartha Jain as its Chief Network Officer. Jain previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Coca-Cola FBO SLMG Beverages, India’s largest private Coca-Cola bottler, where he led verticals spanning revenue growth management, channel, trade marketing, capability, and route-to-market.
Jain began his career with ITC as Assistant Manager – Central & Eastern UP, later becoming Assistant Branch Manager – Bengaluru Metro. At Aditya Birla Retail, he served as Senior Brand Manager, overseeing the complete P&L for the home care, home cleaning, insecticide, and air freshener businesses.
