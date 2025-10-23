Jane Fraser named Chair of Citigroup

ADVERTISEMENT
Jane Fraser, chief executive Officer of Citi, has been named the chair of the Board.
Since becoming CEO in March 2021, Fraser had launched a multi-year strategy to transform, simplify and modernize the bank for the digital age.
During her over 20-year career at Citi, Fraser has held leadership roles across Citi’s consumer and institutional businesses. Before becoming CEO, she was President of Citi and CEO of the Global Consumer Bank. She also served as Global Head of Strategy and M&A, CEO of Citi’s Private Bank and CEO of Citigroup Latin America, among other leadership roles. Fraser joined Citi in 2004 in the Corporate and Investment Banking division. Before joining Citi, Jane was a Partner at McKinsey & Company.
Fraser serves on the Board of Directors of the Business Roundtable, the Council on Foreign Relations, the U.S. Saudi Business Council and the Partnership for New York City. She is Chair of the Financial Services Forum and a member of the Group of Thirty, Monetary Authority of Singapore’s International Advisory Panel, Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors, the Stanford Global Advisory Board and the Economic Club of New York. Jane has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and an M.A. in economics from Cambridge University.