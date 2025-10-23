Tesla's AI ambitions clash with profit reality after record sales

Tesla achieved a record sales quarter in the third quarter of 2025, offering a much-needed boost after a challenging start to the year, as per reports. However, the surge in deliveries did little to calm the waters as CEO Elon Musk remains intensely focused on his ambitious promises of a "robot army" and fully self-driving cars—goals critical to unlocking his potential $1 trillion compensation package.

This situation underscores a growing tension between Tesla's current, successful automotive-driven business and the AI-centric future Musk is desperately trying to engineer.

Despite shipping an all-time high of 497,099 vehicles, the record quarter failed to deliver a proportional earnings win. Tesla's third-quarter profit was $1.4 billion, a staggering 37% lower than the same period last year, according to a shareholder letter released on Wednesday. While the company generated a solid $21.2 billion in automotive revenue—its best in over a year—the profit was only up by $200 million from the second quarter of 2025.

The sales recovery, following an abysmal start to the year marked by a drop largely attributed to Musk’s political involvement with the Trump administration, was primarily fueled by a rush of U.S. customers capitalizing on the expiring federal EV tax credit.

Tesla attributes the profit dip to a sharp increase in operating expenses, which were 50% higher compared to the third quarter of last year. This spending surge includes investments in AI and other R&D projects, alongside roughly $240 million in "restructuring" charges. Though the company did not elaborate on the charges, they are speculated to be linked to the recent decision to shut down the six-year-old Dojo supercomputer project.

Adding to the financial pressure, Tesla also cited tariffs as a significant drag on profits, with CFO Vaibhav Taneja stating on a conference call that the hit was approximately $400 million. This tariff impact means Musk's political spending appears to have directly hurt the company’s business.

Undeterred by the financial complexities, Musk is doubling down on his long-term vision. On the conference call, he declared Tesla is at a "critical inflection point" for its future strategy as it seeks to bring AI into the real world.