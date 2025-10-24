“He carried weight of entire industry on his shoulders”: Prathap Suthan pays tribute to Piyush Pandey

ADVERTISEMENT
Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner and CCO at Bang In The Middle, expressed profound grief over the passing of Piyush Pandey, calling it an “extremely difficult day” and sharing memories that highlighted the legendary adman’s generosity and impact on the industry.
“This is such a difficult day. I still cannot believe that Piyush is not with us anymore. I had a quiet and personal relationship with him that began when I was heading Grey and he was leading Ogilvy. During one of the award shows at the Mahalakshmi Race Course, Grey unexpectedly became the second most awarded agency that year. As we sat on the steps celebrating, Piyush walked across, stood below us, and began applauding. That moment said everything about the man. Grace, generosity, depth of heart,” Suthan recalled.
From that moment, he said, he and Pandey often met at award functions, shared cigarettes, and spoke about life, work, and the madness that surrounded both.
“Piyush led from the front and carried the weight of an entire industry on his shoulders. He changed Indian advertising forever, put our creativity on the world map, and became a symbol of pride for every Indian creative who ever dared to dream,” Suthan said.
Suthan also reflected on Pandey’s iconic moustache, describing it as more than a trademark.
“It was a banner of belief, of courage, of conviction. No tribute will ever measure up to what he achieved or what he meant to so many of us. Thank you, Piyush, for everything you stood for.
For making us walk taller. For being so approachable. For your friendship. And for being there in my moments of gloom. I will miss you.
The Indian advertising industry will miss you. Rest well, Piyush. You have earned every bit of it.”