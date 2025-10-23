Today in AI | OpenAI under fire | Australia issues notice to AI chatbots | Snapchat's new AI lens

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
OpenAI under fire for seeking guest list of teen suicide victim's memorial
OpenAI is facing accusations of "intentional harassment" after reportedly demanding the Raine family, who are suing the company for wrongful death, provide a full list of attendees from their 16 year old son Adam Raine's memorial service. The move signals the AI firm may attempt to subpoena friends and family of the deceased teenager, who died by suicide after extensive conversations with ChatGPT.
Australia issues notices to four AI chatbot firms over child safety concerns
Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has launched an investigation into several artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot companies, demanding details on how they prevent minors from being exposed to harmful or sexual content.
Snapchat opens access to its ‘Imagine Lens’, the first AI prompt-based tool
Snapchat has announced that its new “Imagine Lens”, the company’s first open prompt image-generation AI Lens, is now available for free to all users in the United States. Initially launched in September for paid Lens+ and Snapchat Platinum subscribers, the Imagine Lens allows users to edit their Snaps or generate entirely new images using custom text prompts.
Elon Musk slams OpenAI, Anthropic, MidJourney for AI ‘bias’, calls Claude ‘pure evil’
Elon Musk took aim at rival artificial intelligence companies on his social media platform X, mocking their products’ names while questioning their ethical frameworks. In a post on Wednesday, Musk wrote: “As expected, any given AI company will be the opposite of its name: OpenAI is closed, Stability is unstable, MidJourney isn’t mid, Anthropic is misanthropic.”