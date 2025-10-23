BigBasket sees 500% surge in electronics sales this Diwali; gold and silver coin demand up 1000%

ADVERTISEMENT
BigBasket, a Tata Enterprise, reported an unprecedented surge in festive shopping this Diwali, with electronics purchases growing 500% year-on-year. The spike was largely driven by strong demand for iPhones, lighting and accessories, home and kitchen appliances, and audio devices, the company said.
Festive orders began climbing nearly 15 days ahead of Diwali, while on Dhanteras, demand for silver and gold coins soared by 1000% compared to last year.
The platform also recorded a 35% rise in sales of pooja essentials, with fresh flowers and leaves up 45%. Its Daivya Sparsh brand, which offers agarbattis, dhoops, and camphor, grew 90% year-on-year. Within the festive range, diyas, lighting, and décor products saw a 40% increase, while sweets and chocolates rose 50%. Crockery, utensils, and other festive items also witnessed a 170% jump this year.
Separately, industry data from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) indicated that India’s retail sector generated business worth ₹5.4 lakh crore between Navratri (September 29) and Diwali (October 20) this year. Grocery and FMCG led festive sales with a 12% share, followed by gold and jewellery (10%), electronics (8%), consumer durables (7%), and ready-made garments (7%).
According to CAIT’s survey, 72% of traders reported higher sales volumes, attributing the uptick to the recent GST rate reductions.