Piyush Pandey passes away: Shubhranshu Singh gives tribute to ad veteran, calls him 'unparalleled'

Indian advertising titan Piyush Pandey passed away on October 24. Former Tata Motors CMO and Member of the Board of Directors Effie LIONS Foundation Shubhranshu Singh wrote a heartfelt tribute to Piyush Pandey, calling him 'unparalleled' and an 'affectionate guide.
Singh said:
"I knew Piyush as a client, friend, school senior and affectionate guide.
He was a remarkably generous person, who carried a gentleness rare in this fast-moving world.
His wit was unparalleled, always ready with a sharp, clever remark that could lift the spirits of anyone around him.
When he would call to share a joke, insight or a thought , the conversation would go to most unanticipated directions. It was usually early morning and always made one’s day ! Throughout his life, Piyush remained deeply connected to those he cared about, always in touch and making time for friends regardless of how busy he was.
His generosity was especially evident in the way he praised others not just casual compliments, but genuine encouragement that inspired and uplifted every colleague and friend.
A true friend’s friend, Piyush stood by people in good times and bad, building bonds that transcended mere professional association.
He was bonded with one and all, effortlessly creating a spirit of camaraderie and warmth that made him a beloved figure across the industry.
His loyalty to Ogilvy was inspiring. He was always thinking of the interests of his firm and his flock. In losing Piyush, we do not lose just a pioneer of advertising, but a beacon of kindness, humour, and heartfelt friendship whose influence and spirit will live on in all who had the privilege to know him. He was a giant in every sense of the word … His work and legacy is immortal."
Piyush Pandey's funeral will be held on Saturday, October 25, at 11am, Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, as family, friends, and colleagues from across the creative and business worlds gather to bid farewell to the man who gave Indian advertising its unmistakable voice and heart.
