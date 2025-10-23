HUL's BRU teams up with Google Gemini for ‘Bru-Minder’ activation

ADVERTISEMENT
Hindustan Unilever’s BRU has unveiled a digital activation - “Bru-Minder” - powered by Google Gemini. The campaign brings alive the magic of coffee dates by blending heartfelt reminders with cutting-edge AI creativity, highlighted the company in its statement.
By uploading pictures of themselves and their close ones in the Gemini app - be it partners, friends, or family users can instantly generate a personalized image of their dream coffee moment. From iconic destinations around the world to art styles like anime, realism, or digital art, the Gemini App transforms imagination into a shareable visual keepsake, added the statement.
"Bru has always been the aroma of taste, romance and connection - a symbol of shared moments and heartfelt conversations. Continuing this legacy, our Bru Gold Freeze Dried Coffee range is crafted to delight the senses, one granule at a time, through cutting-edge freeze-dried technology. Now, with Bru-Minder, we’re bringing that same richness and warmth into the digital realm through Google Gemini. Bru-Minder empowers consumers to create the coffee dates they've always imagined - a beautiful fusion of emotion and creativity, enabled by technology. It’s a Bold step forward that stays true to Bru Gold’s spirit: timeless, indulgent, and deeply personal”, said Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director, Foods, HUL.
Bru-Minder uses AI to nudge people to reconnect, recreate, and reignite their coffee moments with loved ones.
