Blinkit to continue high marketing spend to onboard new consumers, says CEO Albinder Dhindsa

In a bid to stay ahead in India’s over $3 billion quick commerce market, Eternal-owned blinkit will continue to invest a large chunk of its capital in marketing and advertising to attract more consumers to the platform, according to Albinder Singh Dhindsa, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.
During the company’s Q2 earnings call, Dhindsa said, “What we are seeing right now is that there are new consumers out there in the market, and if we target them, we are able to onboard them at a reasonable marketing cost. That’s why we spent more on marketing this quarter as well. So, as long as this trend continues, we’ll keep investing as much as we can to power further growth.”
According to the company, blinkit’s marketing spends rose 4x year-on-year and 40% quarter-on-quarter in Q2.
Eternal Ltd’s Chief Financial Officer, Akshant Goyal, echoed a similar strategy to attract new customers to blinkit.
“As long as we see a healthy customer acquisition cost (CAC) and lifetime value (LTV), we won’t shy away from spending more on marketing because we’re acquiring a good-quality customer base,” said Goyal.
Notably, blinkit has emerged as Eternal’s most profitable vertical across its food delivery, grocery, fine-dine, and event-booking businesses. During Q2, blinkit contributed Rs 9,891 crore, nearly three-fourths of Eternal Ltd’s total revenue of Rs 13,590 crore. In comparison, Zomato (food delivery) generated Rs 2,485 crore, Hyperpure (B2B restaurant supplies) brought in Rs 1,023 crore, and District (dining, events, and retail) added Rs 189 crore.
The Gurugram-based quick commerce company posted its highest growth in 10 quarters, even as losses remained flat. It added 272 new stores, taking the total to 1,816 as of September 30, 2025. Dhindsa said the company aims to operate around 2,100 stores by the December quarter and 3,000 by FY27.
Currently, 70–75% of blinkit’s stores are concentrated in India’s top 10 cities. While the company has allocated the majority of its marketing budget to Tier-1 cities--given the higher business volumes--Dhindsa said blinkit is also investing in emerging cities showing strong growth potential.
“Marketing spend is still skewed towards larger cities because we have significant non-serviceable demand there, and that’s where the business volume lies. But we’re also spending significantly in emerging cities,” Dhindsa added.
Goyal noted that the company’s overall performance remains closely tied to how well it performs in the top 8–10 cities, which continue to remain the key focus areas.