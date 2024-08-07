            
      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads | Prasar Bharati's OTT updates | Amazon veteran Amit Agarwal to oversee India ops

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 7, 2024 5:30 PM
      The collaborative engagement with the alco-bev industry stakeholders was initiated by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) in February this year, followed by a consultative process that has led to multiple discussions between the alco-bev companies and the CCPA committee.(Image source: Unsplash)

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads to be released within next quarter: Exclusive

      The draft is undergoing an exhaustive consulting process with the key stakeholders and has introduced digital under its purview for the first time. It also urged a distinction between celebrities endorsing 'brand extension' and the celebrities associated with 'restricted' brands and introduce bans and penalties in case of violations.

      Prasar Bharati's OTT platform: Pubcaster to onboard linear satellite TV channels, invites applications

      The deadline for sending applications is August 12. Pubcaster mentions revenue-sharing agreement where 65% of net revenue generated from ads will go to the channel and 35% to Prasar Bharati.

      Amazon veteran Amit Agarwal to oversee India ops after Manish Tiwary quits

      Manish Tiwary's seemingly sudden departure as vice president and country manager, India Consumer Business at Amazon India, has created a stir in the country's competitive ecommerce space. Tiwary quit Amazon this week to pursue a new role at another company.

      Following Tiwary's exit, Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president (SVP) India and emerging markets, at Amazon, will oversee the operations in India, with Tiwary's team reporting to Agarwal. Tiwary will continue with Amazon until October to help ensure a smooth transition.

      Dabur's CEO Mohit Malhotra hints at inorganic route to ramp up presence hair-oil subsegments

      Emerging channels like e-commerce and modern trade posted a robust double-digit growth and now contribute to around 20% of Dabur's India business.

      Ad spends likely down by 30% for alco-bev brands as govt cracks whip on surrogate ads

      With the Department of Consumer Affairs planning to soon release elaborate guidelines on surrogate advertising, experts discuss how the swift shift toward stringent regulations is likely to impact the advertising strategy for alcohol manufacturers as they run the risk of being penalised or facing a ban.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 7, 2024 5:30 PM

