HUL adex dips | Microsoft grows in last quarter | Consumer awareness budget slashed

HUL's Q1 FY26 ad spend down 1.4% YoY to Rs 1,656 crore, but up 9.6% QoQ

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday announced its Quarter 1 results for the fiscal year 2026. The consumer goods company reported a 6% increase in its net profit year-on-year during the quarter to Rs 2,768 crore. In the previous fiscal FY2025, HUL recorded a profit of Rs 2,612 crore in Q1.

The manufacturer of brands such as Surf Excel, Dove, and Lifebuoy, among others, recorded a 5% jump in its revenue from operations to Rs 16,296 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 15,497 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY25.

The profit and revenue surge has come despite the company slashing its advertisement and promotional expenditure by 1.4% year-on-year.

Growth amidst layoffs: Microsoft’s Cloud, AI, and LinkedIn growth drive record quarter with revenue at $76.4 billion

Microsoft reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, driven by relentless demand for its cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. For the quarter ending June 30, Microsoft posted revenue of $76.4 billion, up 18 percent from a year earlier, and net income of $27.2 billion, a 24 percent increase. Operating income rose to $34.3 billion, and earnings per share hit $3.65, up from $2.95 a year ago.

Consumer Awareness budget slashed 70% since 2020 despite surge in frauds: Consumer Affairs Ministry informs Parliament

Despite a visible rise in fraudulent consumer practices and scams, budgetary support for consumer awareness initiatives has plunged by over 70% in five years, dropping from Rs 60 crore in FY21 to just Rs 17.99 crore in FY25, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs has noted in its latest report.

The Committee, led by Chairperson Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, expressed concern over the declining financial commitment to awareness campaigns, particularly at a time when digital transactions, misleading advertisements, and cyber frauds are increasingly targeting unsuspecting consumers.

Elon Musk's Starlink secures satellite internet licence in India

Elon Musk’s Starlink has officially received the green light to launch satellite-based internet services in India, marking a major milestone for the country’s growing digital ecosystem. The announcement, made by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, coincided with the 30th anniversary of India’s first-ever cellular phone call in 1995.

Starlink, which is part of Musk’s space company SpaceX, has been granted a Unified Licence, with spectrum allocation and ground infrastructure frameworks already in place. This paves the way for the company to roll out its satellite internet services in both urban and remote areas.

Puma appoints former Adidas CIO Andreas Hubert as new COO

Puma SE has announced the appointment of Andreas Hubert, former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Adidas, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective September 1.

With this appointment, Puma is expanding its management board from four to five members. Hubert will oversee global sourcing operations - responsibilities previously distributed among the company's Chief Product Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Executive Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Hubert will lead PUMA's Global Sourcing Operations, which now encompass Sustainability, Product Development, IT, and Logistics.

The creation of this new board-level role marks a strategic shift in the company's leadership structure - bring Sourcing, IT, and Logistics under a single function to streamline decision-making and enhance operational efficiency.