Elon Musk's Starlink secures satellite internet licence in India

Elon Musk’s Starlink has officially received the green light to launch satellite-based internet services in India, marking a major milestone for the country’s growing digital ecosystem. The announcement, made by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, coincided with the 30th anniversary of India’s first-ever cellular phone call in 1995.

Starlink, which is part of Musk’s space company SpaceX, has been granted a Unified Licence, with spectrum allocation and ground infrastructure frameworks already in place. This paves the way for the company to roll out its satellite internet services in both urban and remote areas.

“The frameworks for spectrum allocation and gateway establishment are ready, ensuring smooth rollout,” said Scindia, adding that India is entering a “new frontier” of connectivity.

Starlink joins a race that includes Eutelsat OneWeb (backed by Bharti Group) and Jio SES, both of whom are also awaiting final spectrum allotments to begin their satellite internet operations.

Scindia used the moment to highlight India’s extraordinary telecom growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Over the past 11 years, telephone connections have reached 1.2 billion, and internet subscriptions have soared by 286%, now standing at 970 million. He also pointed to a 1,450% spike in broadband use, from 60 million users in 2014 to 944 million today. “From remote villages to bustling cities, digital access has empowered citizens, bridged divides, and made India a global leader in affordable, inclusive technology,” Scindia said.