Puma appoints former Adidas CIO Andreas Hubert as new COO

Puma SE has announced the appointment of Andreas Hubert, former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Adidas, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective September 1.
With this appointment, Puma is expanding its management board from four to five members. Hubert will oversee global sourcing operations - responsibilities previously distributed among the company's Chief Product Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Executive Officer.
As Chief Operating Officer, Hubert will lead PUMA's Global Sourcing Operations, which now encompass Sustainability, Product Development, IT, and Logistics.
The creation of this new board-level role marks a strategic shift in the company's leadership structure - bring Sourcing, IT, and Logistics under a single function to streamline decision-making and enhance operational efficiency.
Previously, these responsibilities were distributed across multiple executives: Sourcing fell under the Chief Product Officer, IT was overseen by the CFO, and Logistics was part of the CEO’s remit.
Hubert most recently served as Chief Information Officer at Adidas until June 2025, where he led the company’s global technology strategy, systems, and IT services for over four years.
He brings a wealth of experience to PUMA, having joined Adidas in 2005 and held multiple senior leadership roles. Notably, he spent 12 years in Hong Kong in various sourcing positions, including as Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing.
Hubert’s addition to the leadership team adds another Adidas veteran to Puma's top ranks. Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld, who took over the reins of the company in 2023, also previously held senior executive roles at Adidas.